Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 3,849 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,705,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.