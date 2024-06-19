Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.7% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.79. 943,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,642. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.