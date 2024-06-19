Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.82

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and traded as low as $43.45. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 697,103 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Customers Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

