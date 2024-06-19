CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in CVS Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 38,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,868,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 8,908,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,579,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

