CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

CVS opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

