Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.77. 3,446,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,670. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

