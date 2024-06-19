Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,226,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,192,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,144. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

