Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. 2,782,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,381. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.