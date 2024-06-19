Cwm LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

VLO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. 2,552,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,214. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.84. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

