Cwm LLC Has $26.25 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,780 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

BAC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 30,804,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,991,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

