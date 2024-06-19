Cwm LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Realty Income by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 3,597,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

