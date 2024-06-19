Cwm LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 80.6% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,933,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

