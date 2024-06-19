Cwm LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Clorox by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,467. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

