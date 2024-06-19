Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.2% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco QQQ worth $261,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,381 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

