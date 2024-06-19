Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $285.35. 5,314,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.