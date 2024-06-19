Cwm LLC Sells 13,476 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after buying an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 466,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,903,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

