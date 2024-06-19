Cwm LLC Sells 86,270 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,270 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $110,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 172.4% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,881,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,980,613. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

