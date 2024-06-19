CyberConnect Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.33 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $128.61 million and $27.33 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00008496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,249,167 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 23,249,167 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 5.79792293 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $48,036,160.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

