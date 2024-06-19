CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GDTC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 6,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

