Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 974,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 1,052,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,871.0 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Daifuku has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.
Daifuku Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daifuku
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.