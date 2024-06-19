Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DJCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
View Our Latest Report on Daily Journal
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Daily Journal Price Performance
DJCO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $369.60. 8,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $402.95. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daily Journal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.