Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DJCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DJCO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $369.60. 8,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $402.95. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

