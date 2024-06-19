Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $257.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.91. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.