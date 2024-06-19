Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.64

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €59.64 ($64.13) and traded as high as €59.74 ($64.24). Danone shares last traded at €58.80 ($63.23), with a volume of 1,828,605 shares traded.
Danone Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.08 and a 200 day moving average of €59.64.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
