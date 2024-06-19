Darktrace (LON:DARK) Trading Up 0.8%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 580.60 ($7.38) and last traded at GBX 578 ($7.34). Approximately 2,317,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,287,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.60 ($7.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DARK. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.61) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.62) to GBX 630 ($8.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.31) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darktrace

Darktrace Stock Performance

Darktrace Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,446.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 437.58.

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.