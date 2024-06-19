Davis Capital Management Buys 372 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 6,733,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

