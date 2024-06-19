Davis Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 390.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

IYH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. 266,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

