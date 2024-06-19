Davis Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. 3,945,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.