Davis Capital Management Purchases 670 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 297,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,395. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

