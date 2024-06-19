Davis Capital Management Sells 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Davis Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.58. 2,057,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

