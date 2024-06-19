Davis Capital Management Sells 44 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Davis Capital Management cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.49. The stock had a trading volume of 823,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.64 and its 200-day moving average is $254.36. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

