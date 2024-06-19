DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.50

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

DCC Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

