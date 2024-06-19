Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned approximately 1.02% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Democratic Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ DEMZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.