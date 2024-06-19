Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

