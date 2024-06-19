Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.