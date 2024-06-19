Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.70 ($23.33) and last traded at €21.80 ($23.44). 19,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.00 ($23.66).

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

