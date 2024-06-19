Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Digital Ally Stock Down 5.5 %
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.17% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%.
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
