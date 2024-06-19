Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,181,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,135,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,451,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

