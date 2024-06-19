Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 1.01% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 711,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,737. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.