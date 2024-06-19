Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Shares Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 2,968.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.97% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,599,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,518,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

