Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400,077 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,629,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,104,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,493,000 after buying an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter.

DFAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. The stock had a trading volume of 520,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,022. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

