Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Down 7.8% in May

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. 43,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.