DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,191,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of -104.55, a PEG ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

