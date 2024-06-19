Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Declares Dividend of GBX 17.50

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 70.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON DSM opened at GBX 25.86 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.15 million and a PE ratio of -323.25. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

