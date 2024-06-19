Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Ducommun Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. 58,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.