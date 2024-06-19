Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DPG stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

