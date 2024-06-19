Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 12th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,303. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

