DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Insider Purchases A$37,500.00 in Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($24,834.44).
DUG Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.
DUG Technology Company Profile
