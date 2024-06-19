DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Insider Purchases A$37,500.00 in Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.50 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($24,834.44).

DUG Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DUG Technology Company Profile

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data centre cooling solutions; scientific data analysis services; and DUG Insight, a full-service, interactive software platform for advanced seismic data processing and imaging, interpretation, visualization, and QI across land, marine, and ocean-bottom surveys.

