Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.19

Shares of Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.19 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,754,571 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.74 million, a PE ratio of 1,021.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

