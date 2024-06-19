Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

