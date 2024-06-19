Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,145,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $185.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

