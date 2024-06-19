Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after buying an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,431,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.